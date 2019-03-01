Evangelist Marian "Lil Bit" Heath
April 11, 1942 - February 24, 2019
Macon , GA- Evangelist Marian "Lil Bit" Heath, of Macon GA gained her wings from a battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Sunday February 24, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born in Warrenton GA to Lillian Heath McCrea, but parented by her grandparents; the late Williams & Sophie Heath.
She leaves to cherish her memories her lifelong devoted companion; Walter L. Johnson, children; Matthew Heath, Raquel Johnson, Clarice(Jermaine) Johnson-Thomas and Travis Johnson of Macon GA, grandchildren; Danyelle Lowe of Orlando FLA, Shania Chambliss of Smyrna GA, Allyson Tharpe and Jeremy Thomas of Macon GA, two great-grandchildren; Madeline Marshall and Francisco Villavicencio, sisters; Luise Heath of Los Angels CA, Sophia Williams and Ethel McCrea, both of New York and a host of Nieces and nephews.
Homegoing services will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Beulahland Bible Church; 1010 Newberg Ave. Macon GA) with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Wake: Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-8 PM.
Family contact: 504 Candlewick Ct. Macon GA
Funeral services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Evangelist Marian "Lil Bit" Heath
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019