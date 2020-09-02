1/1
Eve Charity Blalock
1964 - 2020
Eve Charity Blalock
April 16, 1964 - August 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Eve Charity Blalock, PharmD, RPh passed August 27, 2020. Mrs. Blalock was born in Hampton, VA to the parentage of John L. and Jennie Cox Charity. She served in the U.S. Navy, was a graduate of Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy, class of 1996, and worked as a pharmacist at Navicent Health in Macon, GA for twenty years. She was a member of Harvest Cathedral Church in Macon, GA. She was preceded in death by her father, John L. Charity, Sr. and sister, Rasheeda Charity.
Mrs. Blalock is survived by her husband, Greg Blalock; two sons, Woodrow Blalock, Auburn, AL and Josiah (Charity) McConnell, Macon, GA; mother, Jennie Charity, Hampton, VA; sisters, Naomi (Daniel) Halsey, Virginia Beach, VA, Irene Charity and Irma Charity both of Newport News, VA; brother, John L. Charity, Jr. of Hampton, VA; aunt, Jeanette Sanderson; niece, Rasheeda (Cornelius) Jackson, Virginia Beach, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to ASPCA.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
September 1, 2020
Eve was always smiling whenever we spent time with her at soccer games. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during those difficult time.
Diana Dalton
Acquaintance
