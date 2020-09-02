Eve Charity BlalockApril 16, 1964 - August 27, 2020Macon, GA- Eve Charity Blalock, PharmD, RPh passed August 27, 2020. Mrs. Blalock was born in Hampton, VA to the parentage of John L. and Jennie Cox Charity. She served in the U.S. Navy, was a graduate of Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy, class of 1996, and worked as a pharmacist at Navicent Health in Macon, GA for twenty years. She was a member of Harvest Cathedral Church in Macon, GA. She was preceded in death by her father, John L. Charity, Sr. and sister, Rasheeda Charity.Mrs. Blalock is survived by her husband, Greg Blalock; two sons, Woodrow Blalock, Auburn, AL and Josiah (Charity) McConnell, Macon, GA; mother, Jennie Charity, Hampton, VA; sisters, Naomi (Daniel) Halsey, Virginia Beach, VA, Irene Charity and Irma Charity both of Newport News, VA; brother, John L. Charity, Jr. of Hampton, VA; aunt, Jeanette Sanderson; niece, Rasheeda (Cornelius) Jackson, Virginia Beach, VA.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to ASPCA.Hutchings Service