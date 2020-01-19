Eve Villahermosa "Evie" Irvine
Nov. 22, 1946 - Jan. 11, 2020.
Macon, GA- Eve Villahermosa Irvine (Evie), 73, Macon Georgia died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday January 11, 2020.
Eve was born in Dumaguete City, Philippines on November 22, 1946. Eve is preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Gloria Villahermosa and her loving husband, John Irvine.
Eve graduated from Silliman University and received a Chemistry degree. Eve fought a long and hard battle with cancer. Despite the tough cancer treatments she went through that did not stop her from working which took her to many Asian countries! Eve lived a full life relying on her faith with our loving Father God. We will miss her deeply but we are comforted knowing she is now in the loving arms of our Father in heaven.
Eve worked as a research chemist and eventually held a management position for J. M. Huber Corporation (KaMin LLC). Eve enjoyed traveling and being with her friends and was active in her church.
Eve is survived by her brothers Daryl (Angie) Villahermosa and Edwin (Judith) Villahermosa, her stepchildren Eric (Debbie) Irvine, Victoria Irvine and Christopher (Stacy) Irvine as well as her precious nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 10 AM at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road, Macon, GA 31210. Pastor Ralph Hawkins will be officiating. Memorials may be made in Eve's honor to the Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020