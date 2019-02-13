Evelyn Buxton Woodward
March 25, 1922 - February, 9, 2019
St. Simons Island, GA- Evelyn Buxton Woodward, 96, of Macon, Georgia passed away in St. Simons, GA Saturday, February 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating.
Ms. Woodward was born on March 25, 1922 to Raiford and Lucille Dorsett Buxton and was the widow of Henry G. Woodward, Jr. She was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church and Ed Cook Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Georgia Power Ambassadors.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Ken) Bauer of Charlotte, NC and Rebecca (Jim) Schriber of St. Simons Island, GA; grandchildren, Jay (Connie) DeGrandis, Matthew (JoAnne) Clifford, Meghann (John) Lintner, Elizabeth Schriber, and Ray (Rachel) Schriber; great grandchildren, Joseph, John, Mary Elizabeth DeGrandis, Adah, Peyton, Sam and Luke Clifford, and Graham and Grady Lintner.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2019