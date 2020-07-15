Evelyn Gaines
March 29, 1954 - July 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Evelyn Gaines, 66, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 29, 1954, to the late Raymond Rawls and Catherine Lovelady.
A resident of Macon for the past 30 years, Evelyn was a devoted homemaker and stay at home mother to her four children. She enjoyed walking, shopping at Goodwill, and spending time with her family. Faith In Action Church was her church home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandchild and two siblings, Nellie Collins and Donnie Rawls.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 31 years, Wesley Gaines of Macon; daughters, Jennifer McCoy of Macon, Connie Feltman (Timothy Steele) of Heflin, Alabama, Mary Scarborough (Milton) of Buchanan, Georgia, and Sandra Gaines (Danny) of Ranburne, Alabama; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Norman Rawls of Pensacola, Florida, and Richard Rawls (Irene) of Jonesboro, Georgia; and an aunt, Anne Payne.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Billy Lambert officiating. Evelyn will be laid to rest in Centerville Cemetery following the service.
