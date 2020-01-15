Evelyn Harrison Huff Dover
January 7, 1924 - January 13, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Evelyn Harrison Huff Dover, 96, of Macon, Georgia passed away January 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, January 16 at 11:00 am at Snow's Memorial Chapel with Pastor Craig Holmes, Pastor Jimmy Harrison, and Pastor Danny Mundy officiating.
Mrs. Dover was born to John and Helen Hackney Harrison. She was retired from Robins Air Force Base as a civil service aircraft maintenance technician. She was a member of Gilead Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Ray Huff (Launa) and Billy Huff (Patti); daughter, Patricia Huff (Robert) all of Macon; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Harrison (Jean); sister, Norma Covington (Jim).
Mrs. Dover was predeceased by her late husbands Raymond Eugene Huff and Grady Dover; brothers, Wilbur Harrison and Billy Harrison; and sister, Laverne Hines.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express your condolences and share memories to the family.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020