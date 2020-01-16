Evelyn Harrison Huff Dover
January 7, 1924 - January 13, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Evelyn Harrison Huff Dover, 96, of Macon, Georgia passed away January 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, January 16 at 11:00 am at Snow's Memorial Chapel with Pastor Craig Holmes, Pastor Jimmy Harrison, and Pastor Danny Mundy officiating.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020