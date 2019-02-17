Evelyn Holcomb (1930 - 2019)
Evelyn Holcomb
December 30, 1930 - February 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Bentley's Chapel; 1039 Shurling Dr. Macon GA 31217 with burial in Middle GA Memory Garden.
Family contact: 1544 Penfield Place Macon GA (Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM only)
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Funeral Home
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019
