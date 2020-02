Evelyn Imogene HowellSeptember 19, 1922 - February 8, 2020Tampa, FL- Evelyn Imogene Howell, 97, passed away on February 8, 2020 in Wesley Chapel, Florida. The family will greet friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.Mrs. Howell was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Charlie and Sally Smith . She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Howell. Mrs. Howell was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister.She is survived by her children, Judy Jewett of Tampa, FL, Gary G. Howell of Soperton, GA; four grandchildren, Jason, Carrie, Scotty, and Reid; seven great grandchildren; sister, Mildred (Don) Swadley of VA.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.