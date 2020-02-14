Evelyn Imogene Howell
September 19, 1922 - February 8, 2020
Tampa, FL- Evelyn Imogene Howell, 97, passed away on February 8, 2020 in Wesley Chapel, Florida. The family will greet friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Mrs. Howell was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Charlie and Sally Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Howell. Mrs. Howell was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by her children, Judy Jewett of Tampa, FL, Gary G. Howell of Soperton, GA; four grandchildren, Jason, Carrie, Scotty, and Reid; seven great grandchildren; sister, Mildred (Don) Swadley of VA.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020