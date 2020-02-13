Evelyn Ione "Tudy" Stephens
July 13, 1931 - January 26, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Evelyn Ione "Tudy" Stephens, 88, of Macon, peacefully entered into her eternal rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 26, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at High Point Church at 2963 Hollis Road, Macon, GA, 31206. Tudy was born on July 13, 1931, in Phoenix, AZ, to Charles Raymond Stephens and Evelyn Fannie Eldridge Stephens, who later married John Bierwirth. With Bierwirth in the military, the family traveled extensively before settling in Austin, TX, where Tudy graduated high school. Before her family was transferred to Germany, Tudy attended the University of Texas for two years and took classes at a business school before moving overseas. In 1953, after the family returned to the states, the Insurance Company of North America, or INA, opened a new processing office in Austin where Tudy was hired as a file clerk before moving up to automobile rating and coding. She took her first plane ride in 1965 when she was sent to the INA office in San Jose to help out for a couple of months. On the return trip, Tudy was the only passenger on the 100-seat plane.
Later that year, she was offered a transfer to a new office being built on Macon's Coleman Hill. The building, now Mercer Law School, is a replica of Independence Hall in the company's home city of Philadelphia. With the stipulation that INA also hire her mother, Tudy agreed to move east and chose one of two homes company executive Don Johnson picked out for them. Tudy retired from the company in 1991 and enjoyed reading, taking trips to the beach and helping others. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Barbara Stephens Robinson, and is survived by her half-sister, Jonnye Sue (Ken) Forsch, of California, nieces and her High Point Church family who knew her as Mama, YaYa, Grandmother and Sister.
View the online memorial for Evelyn Ione "Tudy" Stephens
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020