Mrs. Evelyn Jackson Harvey
November 03, 1932 - March 30, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Evelyn Jackson Harvey. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery located at 1400 Dunbar Rd, Byron, GA 31008. Reverend Willie Finney Sr. will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted niece, Dorothy Thomas; one sister, Annie Washington and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020