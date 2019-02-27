Evelyn Johnson
November 23, 1924 - February 25, 2019
Macon, Ga- Evelyn Arthur Johnson, 94, died Monday, February 25, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service. Dr. Neal Wall will officiate.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Hawkinsville, and, after she married, moved to Macon. She was a long-time member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Mrs. Johnson worked at Kroger for over 37 years. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wyman Russell Johnson, as well as her sisters, Jeanette Sivret and Janie Smith, and brothers Ozelle Arthur, Allen Arthur, John Arthur, and Jim Arthur.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Brush, Martha Bearden, and Marie Arthur, and her brother Sam Arthur all of Albany Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bellevue Baptist Church Building Committee.
