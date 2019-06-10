Evelyn S. Hunnicutt
January 8, 1923 - June 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Evelyn Stevens Hunnicutt,96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on 8 June 2019 while resting peacefully and surrounded by family members at Pine Pointe Hospice Center in Macon. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon. A celebration of her life will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Kim Washburn will officiate. A private family burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three children: Walter B. Hunnicutt (Bonnie), Brenda G. Craw (Bert) and Buford D. Hunnicutt (Vicki); grandchildren: Terri, Stacy (Michael), Carla, Christina, Jason (Dawn), Justin (Heather), Susan (Keith), 14 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Flowers will be graciously accepted or donations can be made in Evelyn's memory to Greenwood Baptist Church or Pine Pointe Hospice.
Published in The Telegraph on June 10, 2019