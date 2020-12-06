1/1
Evelyn Sanders Eady
1931 - 2020
Evelyn Sanders Eady
January 22, 1931 - December 4, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Evelyn Sanders Eady, 89, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00. Rev. Paul Dziadul will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance at the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Glenwood Hills Baptist Church, 3225 Rice Mill Road, Macon 31206.
Mrs. Eady was born in Twin City, Georgia the daughter of the late Ruby Lee Sanders and Thetis Randall Sanders and was the widow of Harold Lloyd Eady, Sr. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gay Upton. Mrs. Eady was a homemaker and enjoyed working as a cosmetologist and taking floral orders for Jean & Hall Florist. She was a member of Glenwood Hills Baptist Church.
Mrs. Eady is survived by her children, Hal Eady (Sandi) of Juliette and Kathy Malcom (Melvin) of Macon; 6 grandchildren, Mac, David, Tiffany, William, Ben, and Luke; 8 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Madison, Bentley, Bristol, Alana, Kenna, Mya, and Walt; 5 siblings.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
DEC
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
December 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Luke Eady
