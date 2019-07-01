Evelyn T. Land
10/05/1928 - 06/29/2019
MACON, GA- Evelyn Thompson Land, 90, of Irwinton Rd., passed away Saturday in Macon.
Services will be held Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 11:00AM, at Stone Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Dr. Donnie Sutton and Dr. Mark Grinsted will officiate.
Mrs. Land was born in Twiggs County, GA, the daughter of the late George "Mauk" Thompson, Sr. and Mabel Sauls Thompson. She was preceded in death by her son, Alan Land, and her siblings, Peggy Holladay, George Thompson, Jr., Billy Thompson, and Bobby Thompson. Evelyn worked in accounting at Bell South. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, and a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her Husband of 72 years, Malcolm Land. Daughter, Jennifer Land. Son, Steve (Charlotte) Land. Daughter in law, Annette Land. Grandchildren, Alana (Michael) Mullins, LeAnn (Brandon) Jones, Katey (Kessler) Ray, Becky (Dean) Norrell, Kristy (Mike) Doles, Jim Simmons, Keeley (Richard) Thompson, and Tracy (Wesley) Haynes, and Several Great Grandchildren. Her siblings, Larry Joe Thompson, Johnny (Tina) Thompson, Betty (Charles) Cherry, and Carolyn (Frankie) Allen. Brother in law, Buford Land, Sisters in law, Edna Land and Marilyn Land. Several Nieces and Nephews
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Stone Creek Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Monday in the funeral home.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on July 1, 2019