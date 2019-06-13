Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52 Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 10:00 AM Sanctuary at First Baptist Church Haynesville , GA View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Cemetery at First Baptist Church Haynesville , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EVELYN "SHORTY" TUCKER

HAYNESVILLE, GA- Evelyn "Shorty" Fowler Tucker, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Hazel Colson Hospice House in Perry. The family will visit with friends on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Haynesville, followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. in the Cemetery at First Baptist Church of Haynesville. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, GA 31069.

Evelyn was born at home in Bleckley County on November 5, 1937, to the late Barron and Evelyn Hamsley Fowler. Her family moved to Haynesville when she was 5 years old, and she has lived there ever since. A graduate of Perry High School, Evelyn got a job at Robins Air Force Base in Civil Service from where she retired as a Logistics Program Manager after 37 years. "Shorty" was a long-time member of Haynesville Assembly of God. She loved the Lord and loved going to church with her church family as often as she could. Through the years, she was always a loving and generous Christian lady who was very dependable, was there for anyone who needed her, and was always praying whenever she knew a need. Shorty was donating and giving to others, even when others were not aware. With such a huge heart, she never wanted accolades…she just wanted to give. The matriarch of her family, Shorty was a faithful and devoted wife for 55 years, creating a caring and comfortable environment in which to raise her children and teach her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all with whom she dearly loved spending time. In the earlier years, Shorty enjoyed hosting family gatherings at her home and cooking with her husband, providing quality time and wonderful memories for those most precious to her. Later in life, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren began lovingly referring to her as "Granny Shorty," respecting the maternal influences from her while all the while loving being in her home and the special playroom with toys and kid activities that she always maintained for them. While she loved her home church, Shorty also appreciated her acceptance into the First Baptist Church of Haynesville J.O.Y. (Just Older Youth) meetings and activities. She spent a lot of time with J.O.Y. and playing Bingo at Rozar Park in Perry until her health restricted her outings. She always treasured the time spent with her devoted and attentive family who were able to personally care for her at home until her hospitalization just a few weeks before her passing. Shorty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Burton "J.B." Tucker; her sister, Shelby Etheridge; and her son-in-law, Gary Bales.

Left to cherish the memories they made with their Mama are her children, Carol Bales, Johnny Tucker, Jr. (Tamra), and Cindy Williams (Rick), all of Haynesville; "Granny's" nine grandchildren; "Granny Shorty's" seven great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lela Simmons (James) of Pineview, Elaine Arflin of Pinehurst, and Dianne Radcliffe (John) of Leesburg; and many nieces and nephews.

