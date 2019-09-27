Evelyn Walton Griffin
12/15/1929 - 09/25/2019
Fort Valley,
GA- After a lengthy illness, Evelyn Walton Griffin, 89, was taken to Heaven by the Angels. Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5:30 PM to 7:00PM at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. The Celebration of Life will follow on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00AM at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, located at the corner of East Wesley Chapel Road and Taylor's Mill Road, Fort Valley. She will be laid to rest in Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery next to her husband Bill, the love of her life for 62 years.
A lifelong resident of Crawford County, one of Evelyn's greatest joys was giving back to her community. She served on the Crawford County Board of Education and the Crawford County Clean and Beautiful Committee. Her greatest passion was volunteering for the American Red Cross.
Left to cherish her beloved memory are her children, Diane Griffin, Margo Griffin Carnes (David) , and Gary Griffin (Gwen); six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; brother, Deltrie Walton (Catherine Arrowsmith); sister, Kathryn Holland; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved "Prissy".
The family would greatly appreciate flowers or donations may be made in her honor to the Wesley Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Dorothy Walton, 6691 Hwy 42 South, Fort Valley, GA 31030. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 27, 2019