Evelyn Wilson
April 26, 1935 - February 25, 2020
Gray, GA- Evelyn Wilson, 84, of Gray, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel with the Reverend Leland Collins and Dr. Mike Forbes officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Cedar Ridge Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Swift Creek Methodist Church, 4271 Jeffersonville Rd, Macon, GA 31217.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Evelyn Wilson
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020