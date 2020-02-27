Everett "Eric" Eugene Thompson
August 15, 1958 - February 25, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Everett "Eric" Eugene Thompson, Jr., 61, of Macon, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, at 2:00 PM at Lizella Baptist Church with Reverend Chris Minton and Reverend Rick Parsons officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time.
Eric was born on August 15, 1958, in Macon, Georgia. He proudly served his country as a diver in the United States Navy. Eric was the owner and operator of Before and After Development Group, where his clients were family. He was an expert in the field of construction. In his free time, Eric enjoyed deep-sea fishing. He was a wonderful husband, dad, and pop. Eric loved and served his Lord and Savior through his membership of Lizella Baptist Church and as a Gideon. A two-time cancer survivor, he vowed to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ and his testimony whenever the Lord laid it on his heart.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Everett Eugene Thompson, Sr.; mother, Winnette Weeks Thompson; and father-in-law, Doris Spires.
Eric is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Thompson; daughter, Brandi Malloy (Brad); son, Brandon Thompson; grandson, Tyson Malloy; sister, Pamela Markert; mother-in-law, Gracie Spires; brother-in-law, Larry Spires (Kim); niece, Jillian Spires; nephew, Chance Spires; and many friends that he considered family.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020