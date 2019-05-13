|
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:30 PM
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church
Graveside service
View Map
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Everett Gostin Drinnon
July 11, 1924 - May 9, 2019
Columbia, SC- Everett Gostin Drinnon, retired photographer and photoengraver.
Everett Gostin Drinnon, age 94, of Columbia, SC, formerly of Macon, died on May 10, 2019. Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, at 3:30 pm in the sanctuary of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Mulberry UMC following the service. Graveside services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 16, at Union UMC cemetery in Butler, (Taylor County), GA with Military Rites.
A native of Macon, he served in the United States Army during World War II in the 78th Division, 303rd Engineers serving in the European Theater. He was a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge. He qualified for the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) and was sent to Yale university where he received his first year of college work. A graduate of Lanier High School in Macon, he attended Mercer University.
Mr. Drinnon was a longtime member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Macon where he served a number of years on the administrative board, was a member of Skinner Interest Group Sunday school class and an usher and member of the church's Gazelle program. A volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels, he also served as a volunteer for the Bibb County Girl Scouts. He was a former member of the Macon Lions Club.
He worked with Drinnon, Inc. and the Macon Telegraph and News for 47 years. A gifted lifelong photographer, he enjoyed sharing his talent with family and friends and photographed numerous weddings in Middle Georgia in the sixties and seventies. When the late Susan Myrick was farm editor of the Macon Telegraph he served as her photographer, traveling with her to farms in the area.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth McCants Drinnon, and by two daughters Licia Drinnon Jackson (Charles Grant) of Columbia, SC, and Lauren Drinnon Leskosky (Bryan) of Atlanta; five grandchildren: Grant Jackson (Jennifer) of Columbia, Jonathan Jackson of Tallahassee, FL, Louis Leskosky of Warner Robins, Hilary Jackson Stone (Isaac) of Lexington, SC, and Rett Jackson of Columbia. Three great-granddaughters also survive him: Ava Jackson and Leila Jackson of Columbia, and Imogen Stone, of Lexington. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, William Cornelius Drinnon and Mamie Meeks Drinnon; two brothers, William M. Drinnon and James R. Drinnon Sr.; and six sisters, Nell Drinnon, Virginia Williams, Virginia Williams, Elizabeth Lewis, Celia Amerson, Martha Helen Walden, and Dorothy Drinnon.
Those who wish may make contributions to Union United Methodist Church cemetery fund, c/o Fred Jarrell, Jr., Old Wire Road, Butler, GA 31006.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
