Ewell Collins JohnsAugust 10, 1919 - November 12, 2020Macon, Georgia - Ewell Colllins Johns, 101, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020 in New Elim Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Johnny Baggett will officiate. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until service time in the church. The service will be livestreamed on Fairhaven Funeral Home Macon Facebook page at 3 p.m. on Sunday.Born in Geneva, Alabama on August 10, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Nelson Floyd Collins and Annie Seymour Collins. She was the widow of her beloved husband of 64 years, Arthur Johns. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Johns Israel and her eight siblings.After marrying Arthur, Mrs. Johns moved to Macon, and started a family. She devoted most of her life to her family and worked hard to make a good home for them alongside her husband. In her younger years, she sang on the radio with her sister, Nell. She was always a big lover of old country music and bluegrass. Her other main hobby was cheering for the Atlanta Braves. She faithfully watched or listened to every game she could. She was probably one of the best cooks God ever put on this planet, and asking her to give you a recipe was a little like translating a foreign language with a "sploosh" of this and a "handful" of that. Mrs. Johns loved animals and fed every stray that showed up in her yard. If she had something to eat, so did they.Mrs. Johns was a true Christian southern lady who loved Jesus. She was a longtime faithful member of New Elim Baptist Church, where she attended for more than 50 years, up until the time she was too sick to go.She is survived by her children, Frankie Johns Israel and Robin Johns Grant (Dave), and grandchild, Kristi Israel.Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon,com.Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service has charge of arrangements.