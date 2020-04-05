|
Exia Lane
December 1, 1928 - April 1, 2020
Largo, FL- Beloved mother and grandmother Exia Walker Lane, 91, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Largo, FL.
Born at home in Independence County, AR, December 1, 1928, Exia was the youngest of ten children of Rufus and Myrtle (Metcalf) Walker. She married the love of her life, Herman L. Lane, April 5, 1953, in Newark, AR.
Herman and Exia lived on the Lane family farm north of Newark where she mastered cooking on a wood stove. They moved to Alexandria, VA, for two years before settling in Warner Robbins, GA, for the next thirty years. She tended the nursery at Corder Rd. Church of Christ for many years. Exia also learned to sew and made clothes for her girls, her twin, Jo Etta, and herself. In addition, she cared for Alayna, Cassandra, and Tonya, who were always dear to her. The Lanes moved to Memphis, TN, in 1987, Franklin, TN, in 2001, and Hixson, TN, in 2003. Exia was a wonderful homemaker, known for her cooking. Even in her later years, she regularly cooked for the women's group at Clear Creek Church of Christ in Hixson. She always kept "farm hours," choosing to get up before dawn to cook for the day, just as she did on the farm. She moved in 2016 to Tampa, FL, with her daughter.
Exia was predeceased by her husband, parents, and all of her siblings.
She is survived by one son, Larry (Alice) Lane, of Midlothian, TX; two daughters: Loria (Jesse) Kirkham, of Danville, IN, and Lisa (Matt) Ellis, of St. Petersburg, FL; seven grandchildren: Jeanne (Robby) Hare, Igor Lane, Sergei Lane, Lane (Alyssa) Kirkham, Jessica Kirkham, Ashley (Jesse) Cook, and Brett (Betsy) Ellis; four great grandchildren: Bekah Kirkham and triplets Alfred, Lydia, and Gracie Ellis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and much loved friends.
Funeral services are private due to the current health crisis.
Arrangements by Jackson's Newark Funeral Home. www.jacksonsfh.com
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020
