Ezekile King, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Ezekile King, Jr. will be held 2 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at White Springs Baptist Church, Twiggs County. Rev. Johnny Ray Sampson will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mr. King, 48, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle King; mother, Elnora King; sister, Barbara King Jackson; brother, Marvin (Linda) King; devoted Aunt, Louise Stephens; seven children; fifteen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2763 Stanley Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019