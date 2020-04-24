Fain Andrew Moore
May 30, 1935 - April 22, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Fain Andrew Moore, 84, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Fain was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late John Eugene Moore and Flora Anderson Ayers on May 30, 1935. A proud United States Coast Guard Veteran, he retired in 1976 from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base with 27 years of dedicated service.
Fain was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church and always set a wonderful example of faith to his family. He loved being outside and cherished working on his farm and caring for all of his animals. Fain also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, but spending time with the family he adored was what made him happiest.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, William Andrew Moore and Tony Allen Moore; and his brother, John Herbert Moore.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Ellen Moore and children, Randy Lynn Moore (Valerie) and Wanda Ellen Gutierrez (Jesus), all of Bonaire; grandchildren, William, Melinda, Heather, and Dylan Moore, and Samuel, Salena, Sophia, and Sacilya Gutierrez; and sister-in-law, June Moore.
A private graveside service for Fain's family will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Magnolia Park Cemetery with Reverend Gary Morton officiating.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2020