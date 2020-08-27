Fannie L. Hawthrone
Warner Robins, GA- Fannie L. Hawthrone, 92, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Public Viewing will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2 PM from 3 PM ONLY. Private (Family Only) Graveside Services will be held 4 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville.
Survivors includes her sons, Terrence Hawthrone and Herbert Hawthrone, Jr.; three grandchildren, Keith, Herbert, Alise Hawthrone and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.