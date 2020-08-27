1/1
Fannie L. Hawthrone
1927 - 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Fannie L. Hawthrone, 92, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Public Viewing will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2 PM from 3 PM ONLY. Private (Family Only) Graveside Services will be held 4 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville.
Survivors includes her sons, Terrence Hawthrone and Herbert Hawthrone, Jr.; three grandchildren, Keith, Herbert, Alise Hawthrone and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
