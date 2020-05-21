Fannie Mae Johnson Hubbard
1927 - 2020
Fannie Mae Johnson Hubbard
March 25, 1927 - May 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Mrs. Fannie Mae Johnson Hubbard are 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mt. Hope A.M.E. Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Fannie Mae Hubbard transitioned Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Mrs. Fannie Mae, as the Sofkee community lovingly referred to her, was joined in holy matrimony to Mr. Henry James Hubbard, Sr. To their union six children were born.
She was a member of Mt. Hope A.M.E. Church where she served faithfully.
Her husband; and one child, a daughter, Brenda Hubbard, preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memories: five children, one daughter, Ethel Kendrick of Macon; four sons, Henry (Ann) Hubbard, Jr. of Warner Robins, Larry (Betty) Hubbard of Fairburn, Pastor Arthur Hubbard and Michael (Wanda) Hubbard of Macon; and other relatives.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


View the online memorial for Fannie Mae Johnson Hubbard


Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Hope A.M.E. Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
My condolences to the Hubbard family. I met Mrs. Hubbard when her late daughter Brenda introduced me to her. she was my nephew, Anthony Gainey , grandmother. She was very kind and sweet to me. Family I pray that God will give you all comfort and strength during your time bereavement.
Dale Jackson
Acquaintance
