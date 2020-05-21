Fannie Mae Johnson HubbardMarch 25, 1927 - May 17, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Mrs. Fannie Mae Johnson Hubbard are 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mt. Hope A.M.E. Church Cemetery.Mrs. Fannie Mae Hubbard transitioned Sunday, May 17, 2020.Mrs. Fannie Mae, as the Sofkee community lovingly referred to her, was joined in holy matrimony to Mr. Henry James Hubbard, Sr. To their union six children were born.She was a member of Mt. Hope A.M.E. Church where she served faithfully.Her husband; and one child, a daughter, Brenda Hubbard, preceded her in death.She leaves to cherish her memories: five children, one daughter, Ethel Kendrick of Macon; four sons, Henry (Ann) Hubbard, Jr. of Warner Robins, Larry (Betty) Hubbard of Fairburn, Pastor Arthur Hubbard and Michael (Wanda) Hubbard of Macon; and other relatives.Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.