Fannie Mae Moore
January 1, 1922 - March 13, 2019
Juliette, Georgia- Funeral services for Fannie Mae Moore will be 11AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bolingbroke. Burial Job Chapel AME Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her 5 children, Carolyn (Harry) Chambliss, Estelle (Nathaniel) Chambliss, Alonza (Marsha) Moore, Jr., Wallace (Samantha) Moore, Patricia Moore-Scott; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday from 5:30-7:00 PM at Freeman Funeral Home.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth..


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2019
