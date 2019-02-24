Fay Cotton Melvin (1937 - 2019)
Fay Cotton Melvin
March 4, 1937 - February 7, 2019
MACON, GA- Fay Melvin (formerly Barnes), 81, passed away on February 7, after a long battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Velma and Boman Cotton, and her husband, J.C. Melvin. She is survived by her sister, Zoe Jones of Savannah; her children, Angelene Meriwether (Scott) of Cumming and Charles Barnes (Lindsey) of Athens; and five grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019
