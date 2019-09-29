Fay Grinstead Corbin
September 28, 1944 - September 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Fay Grinstead Corbin, of Atlanta, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A graveside memorial service was held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All About Animals, 101 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31201.
Mrs. Corbin graduated from A.L. Miller High School and attended the University of Georgia. She was also a member of the Georgia Historic Trust.
Mrs. Corbin is survived by her husband, Charles C. Corbin, Jr.; son, Tripp (Polly) Corbin, of Dacula, Georgia; daughter, Natalie Patiermo, of Sugar Hill, Georgia; brother, Charles Henry (Jane) Grinstead, Jr. of Macon; grandsons, Blane Humphries of San Francisco, California and Joshua Patiermo of Sugar Hill; and granddaughter, Leiah Patiermo of Sugar Hill.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 29, 2019