Fay Jones Nicholas
November 24, 1923 - October 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Fay Jones Nicholas, 95, of Macon, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with the Reverend Bryan Hinson and the Reverend Dr. John Wires officiating. The family will greet friends Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00PM until 6:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Burial will be held at the Parker Cemetery in Macon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 753 College Street, Macon, GA 31201.
The daughter of the late John Thomas and Lillie Parker Jones, Mrs. Nicholas was born in Macon, Georgia. She worked at Nu-Way Weiners for 40 years and with the Macon Visitors Bureau at the visitor's center, between Macon and Forsyth, for 15 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a charter member of the Women's Professional Sertoma Club.
Mrs. Nicholas is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Pete Nicholas; daughter, Gayle Nicholas Dell; sisters, Sarah Jones, Ruth Jones Ferguson, and Rose Jones Barnette; and brothers, Thomas Milton "Red" Jones, Wilson Marvin "Joe" Jones, Charlie Jones, Edward Ray Jones, Cecil Aubrey Jones, Robert Watson Jones, James Parker Jones, and Frederick Jones.
Mrs. Nicholas is survived by her daughter, Beverly Nicholas of Macon; sisters, Jane Jones Cochran of Macon, and Betty Jones Carlisle of Forsyth, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Christine Nicholas of Macon and Dona Glazier Cox of Independence, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019