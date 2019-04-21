Fay Riddles Tripp
May 21, 1949 - April 15, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Fay Riddles Tripp passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Grace Christian Fellowship in Macon. Rev. Mac Goddard will officiate.
Mrs. Tripp is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, Don Tripp of Forsyth.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019