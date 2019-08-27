Faye Bridger Stephenson
03/01/1949 - 08/23/2019
Musella, GA- A memorial service for Faye Bridger Stephenson, 70, of Roberta, will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Musella Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Faye passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Navicent Health in Macon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Homer Bridger and Mildred Carroll Bridger.
She was a member of Musella Baptist Church and the Fidelis Sunday school class. She was also a member of Project Linus.
Survivors include her husband, A. Lee Stephenson of Roberta; two sons, Clinton Ivy Stephenson (Andrea) of Warner Robins and Jason Lee Stephenson (Lori) of Roberta; two brothers, Leonard Bridger (Karen) of Musella and Jeffrey Bridger (Lynn) of Byron; two grandchildren, Jason Lee Stephenson, II (Rebekah) of Belgium and Joshua Conrad of Byron; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Project Linus at projectlinus.org.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2019