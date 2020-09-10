Faye Johnson
February 27, 1938 - August 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Faye O'Neal Johnson, 82, of Macon, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, August 28, 2020, with her family beside her. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2:00PM at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola with Reverend Ed Chambless officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM until service time at the funeral home. Thank you in advance for adhering to social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks at the funeral. The service will be livestreamed via the Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center's Facebook Page for those unable to attend. The family will accept floral gifts or memorial gifts may be given in Faye's honor to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Faye was born in Russellville, Georgia, to the late Alfred and Bernice English O'Neal. A graduate of Miller High School, class of 1956, she worked as a bookkeeper at Willingham Loan and Realty Company and later as a secretary at McNair, McLemore, Middlebrooks, and Company before retiring in 2014. Faye was a lifelong member of Mikado Baptist Church where she was a well-loved children's Sunday School teacher and director of the nursery for over thirty years.
She had a heart for sharing Jesus with children and for serving others. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend to many. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She cherished every opportunity she had to spend time with them and for many years traveled hundreds of miles to ensure she was with them on each of their birthdays. She passed the legacy of her faith to her daughter and grandchildren in many ways, including her love of music and the old hymns. Faye was known for her tender, compassionate heart and her willingness to care for others.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred O'Neal, her mother, Bernice English O'Neal Stevens, her sister, Nancy Stevens, her stepfather, Luke Stevens, and her stepmother Mary Oakley Stevens. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, A. Phillip Johnson of Macon; her daughter, Shannon Johnson Cook (Kurt) of Cincinnati, Ohio; her grandchildren, Luke Cook, Ella Cook, and Anna Cook; her brother, Alfred D. O'Neal (Carol); her sisters-in-law, Carol Hodges (Bobby), Elaine Brown (Danny), and Patricia Davis; her step-sister Shelvia Neal (Gary); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
