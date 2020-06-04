Faye Melton Hatfield
August 24, 1940 - June 2, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Faye Melton Hatfield, 79, returned home to her Father in Heaven on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Faye was born to Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame's Ray Melton and Jeanette Carver Melton on August 24, 1940, in Cartersville, Georgia. She graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1958 and dedicated her life to honoring and keeping her daddy's memory alive through his music and association with the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame. Faye was also an exceptional caregiver to her mother while she struggled with Alzheimer's disease. During that time, she would also visit other elderly patients who had no one; she gladly filled that void and provided comfort and grace for them in their final days. Faye loved birds, visiting Disney World, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. However, spending time with her husband with whom she enjoyed a full and happy life made her the happiest.
Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband and best friend of 54 years, Eugene "Pete" Hatfield of Warner Robins; and sister and niece, Gloria Johnston (Robert) and Leanne Shaw, both of Douglasville.
Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Missy Blumenthal officiating. Following the service, Faye will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.