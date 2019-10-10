Faye Newton Nelson
01/07/1947 - 10/08/2019
Marshallville, GA- Faye Newton Nelson, 72, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019, in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Marshallville, 307 East Main Street, with funeral services beginning at 10:30 AM. Dr. Charles Carter and Pastor Brian Litch will officiate. Burial will be held at 4:30 PM in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22204 US Hwy 80 in Statesboro, with Rev. William Perry officiating.
Born in Statesboro to the late Doy and Kitty Hendrix Newton, Mrs. Nelson worked as a secretary at the Georgia Forestry Commission and was a member of First Baptist Church of Marshallville. She loved her family dearly and was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Garland Nelson; their children, Pam Wilson Piazza (Danny), Amanda Wilson Bell (Stephen), Matt Nelson (Erin), Holly Nelson Quinn (Lee), and Chris Nelson (Traci); grandchildren, Josh Piazza (Bailey), Brayden Bell, Gabe Bell, Bryan Nelson, Bradley Nelson, Madeline Quinn, Parker Quinn, Payton Quinn, Charlotte Nelson, and Copeland Nelson; a sister, Bonnie Cook; an uncle, Dent Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Ray Wilson, and brothers Danny Newton and Jack Newton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Marshallville or Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019