Faye S. Chancellor
March 19, 1935 - February 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Faye S. Chancellor, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Tom Rush officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the church. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 6611 Zebulon Road, Macon GA 31220.
Faye was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Charles A. and Ruby Lee Daughtry Sinclair. She was preceded in death by her son; James Edward Chancellor, Jr. and two brothers; Charles Ray Sinclair and Vernon S. Sinclair. Faye was a graduate of A.L. Miller High School and was editor of the Miller newspaper. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and the Joyful Believers Sunday School Class. She and Jimmy worked with the Homebound Ministry at Tabernacle for many years. Faye was a former member and Pianist of Shurlington Baptist Church for over forty years, where she also taught Sunday School Classes to singles and couples for forty years. She was dedicated to serving the Lord, her church and her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-six years; James "Jimmy" Chancellor, Sr. of Macon, children; Sheila (John) Epps of Macon, John O. Chancellor of Macon, Paul (Falon) Chancellor of Evans, four grandchildren; Ansley, Sydney and C.J. Chancellor, Christopher Chancellor, great grandson; Hunter Chancellor and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Faye S. Chancellor
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020