Faye Sandefur
10/28/2019
Byron, GA- Faye Henderson Sandefur died Monday, October 28, 2019. Services will be held on Wednesday, October30, 2019, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation beginning at 1:00PM. Funeral services will begin at 2:00PM with Lars Kortes officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Macon to the late Talmadge Fritz Henderson and Ivis Marion Lineberger Henderson, Mrs. Sandefur loved being with her family and having them come to her home to cook for them. She also enjoyed working in her yard.
Survivors include her children, Pam Chambers (George) of Byron, Tim Sandefur of Byron, and Neal Sandefur (Neda) of Blairsville; grandchildren, Heidi Moore (Rand) and great granddaughter MacKenzie of Chauncey, and Thomas Sandefur of Byron; a sister, Elaine Schell of Byron; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Thomas Sandefur and a sister, Angie Hendley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pruitt Hospice, 6060 Lake Commons Dr., Macon, GA 31210. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2019