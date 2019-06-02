Federick Harrington
August 3, 1955 - May 29, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Federick Harrington. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA 31206. Pastor Renorda Pryor will officiate. Interment services will follow at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 2617 Vinson Highway Milledgeville, GA 31061. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 2, 2019