Fedora Bagby Patterson
1930 - 2020
Fedora Bagby Patterson
May 17, 1930 - Oct. 8, 2020
Gray, GA- Funeral Services for Fedora Bagby Patterson, a retired educator of Jones County Schools, was the wife of the late H.H. Patterson. Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon, Georgia 31211. Public visitation will be October 11, 2020 (3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) at Collins Funeral Home, 138 Dolly Street, Gray, Georgia 31032


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Collins Funeral Home
138 Dolly St
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-6290
