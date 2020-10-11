Fedora Bagby Patterson
May 17, 1930 - Oct. 8, 2020
Gray, GA- Funeral Services for Fedora Bagby Patterson, a retired educator of Jones County Schools, was the wife of the late H.H. Patterson. Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon, Georgia 31211. Public visitation will be October 11, 2020 (3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) at Collins Funeral Home, 138 Dolly Street, Gray, Georgia 31032 View the online memorial for Fedora Bagby Patterson