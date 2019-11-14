Felix Eugene Parham
Macon, GA- Mr. Felix Eugene Parham, 77, passed away, Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Brenda Parham; three children, Fenton Eugene, Felix Terrell and Chimera; eight grandchildren, ShaVasia, Brandon, ShataVia, Mykaela, Zaquan, Kailen, Justin and Chloe'; one great grandchild, Gabriel Brown; three sister, Louise Smith, Shirley (Paul) Taylor and Dinah Taylor and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019