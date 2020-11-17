Felix Floyd
March 31, 1939 - November 15, 2020
Danville, Georgia - Felix Floyd, 81, of Sam Floyd Rd., passed away Sunday at his residence.
Services will be held Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Floyd Family Cemetery. Rev. Todd Hamlin will officiate. Please observe restrictions related to COVID 19 by practicing social distancing and all safety precautions.
Mr. Floyd was born in Danville, GA the son of the late Sam Floyd Sr., and Chloe F. Floyd. He was preceded in death by his sister Sally Floyd Arrendale and his brother Sam Floyd, Jr. Felix grew up on his family farm and loved working the farm and his horses, as well as hunting and the outdoors. He was a member of Cochran Masonic Lodge #217 and was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of over 54 years, Betty M. Floyd. Daughters, Carol (Robert) Dominy, and Cindy (Jeff) Parker. Grandchildren, Jade Daum, Deven Daum, Will Jones, and Madison Jones. Great Grandchild, Chloe Daum His sister, Ruth F. Arnold. His brothers, Jack Floyd and Pat Floyd. Several Nieces and Nephews, and a special friend Janie Bollinger.
The family will receive friends for 6 to 8 Tuesday in the funeral home.
