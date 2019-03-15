Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felton Bowden Tyler. View Sign

Felton Bowden Tyler

October 17, 1939 - March 13, 2019

Byron, GA- Felton Bowden Tyler, 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Medical Center-Navicent Health in Macon. Services celebrating his life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Georgia with Reverend Jerry Walls officiating. A visitation will begin at 1:30 pm at the church. Burial will follow the services at Macon Memorial Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Southside Baptist Church Missions or to the Ronald McDonald House.

Felton was born in Macon, Georgia on October 17, 1939 to the late Felton Jenkins and Hilda Grace (Bowden) Tyler. He owned and operated Mid-South Auto Parts for the majority of his life and was an avid member of Southside Baptist Church for many years. Felton was a Life Group Leader and volunteered much of himself to numerous groups which he thought made a difference in the lives of others, including the Coliseum hospital, the Ronald McDonald House and the Peace Officers Association of Georgia. Felton also faithfully visited and ministered to shut-ins at the hospital. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Maranda Grace Tyler and sister, Glenda Gail Sheffield.

Left to cherish his beloved memory is his wife of thirty-one years, Sandra Tyler; son, Jeff Tyler (Connie) of Haddock, GA; daughter, Aimee Talbert (Al) of Forsyth, GA; son, Mark Tyler (Samantha) of Warner Robins, GA; daughter, Amy Wells (Billy) of Macon, GA; daughter, Tracie Holt (Jack) of McKinney, TX; four grandchildren, Wimberly Tyler, Katie Beth Wells, Chase Tyler and Jackson Tyler; brother, Dwight "Bear" Tyler (Susan) of Warner Robins, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

2932 Hwy 41 N

Warner Robins , GA 31030

