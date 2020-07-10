Felton Miller
Gray, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Felton Miller will be held 10 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Adams Tabernacle CME Church Cemetery, Haddock, Georgia. Rev. Dr. Willie Wright will officiate. Mr. Miller, 93, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Survivors include three children; one brother; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Friday July 10, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
