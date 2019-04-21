Felton Watts II
May 5, 1952 - April 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Bentley's Chapel; 2714 Montpelier Ave with interment in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Wake: Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6-7 Pm at Bentley's Chapel
Family contact: 255 Bayberrry Dr. Byron GA 31008
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019