Florence Easterlin

08/08/1923 - 01/09/2020

Montezuma , Georgia- Mrs. Florence Finney Easterlin, age 96, died on January 9, 2020. Born on August 8, 1923, she was the daughter of Calder and Minnie Brown Finney of Haddock, GA.

Mrs. Easterlin graduated from Jones County Public School System and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgia State College for Women.

In December of 1944, she married William McKenzie Easterlin, Sr. and moved to Montezuma, where she lived her entire life. She was actively involved in the Montezuma community for many years. She was a loyal, lifetime member of the Montezuma United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Easterlin enjoyed golf, bridge, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She had many fond memories of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL., where she and her husband, "Brother," honeymooned.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Lucille Pinkston.

Mrs. Easterlin is survived by her three sons: William "Billy" Easterlin, Jr. (Susan) of Montezuma; James Easterlin of Durham, NC; and J. B. Easterlin (Margaret) of Macon.

She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Carol Freeman (Mark) of Charlottesville, VA; William (Will) Easterlin (Mary Elizabeth) of Americus, GA; Leah Easterlin of Rocky Mount, NC; Mary Ann Palumbo (Caleb) of Travis AFB, CA; Renee Easterlin of Memphis, TN; Maggie Cutrell (Dayne) of Washington, D.C.; Corinne Harper (Wil) of Macon; and Mary Bennett Pickens (Michael) of Greenville, SC.

Her five great-grandchildren are Mary Beth Easterlin, William Easterlin, Corinne Freeman, Charles Freeman, and Charlotte Palumbo.

A memorial service will be held at Montezuma United Methodist Church on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Burial at Felton Cemetery will be private for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montezuma United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Montezuma, GA 31063 or a .

Friends may express condolences to the family and sign the online guestbook at

Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma has been entrusted with arrangements for Mrs. Florence Finney Easterlin.





