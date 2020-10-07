1/
Florence Embry
1927 - 2020
Eatonton, GA- Florence Embry 93, of Eatonton passed away on Sunday, October 4th, 2020. Florence was born on September 29, 1927 in Eatonton to the late Sidney Terrell Carnes and Mattie Linch Carnes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 38 years Cecil Embry, Brothers Carlton & Linwood Carnes, Sister Frances Allen and Great grandson Nathaniel Mikulecky. A visitation will be held at Eatonton Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10 AM, a graveside service will follow at 11 AM. Florence was a lifelong Resident of Putnam County.
She is survived by her son Roy Embry (Ruth), daughters Shirley Stephens, Carol Hawkins (John), six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, sisters Irene Holt, Dot Lundy, sisters-in-law Suzanne Carnes, Helen Carnes, and brother–in-law Rev. David Allen.
The family has requested donations can be made to Philadelphia Methodist Church or the charity of the donor's choice.
Vining Ivy Hill Chapel is in charge of the arrangements


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eatonton Memorial Park
OCT
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eatonton Memorial Park
