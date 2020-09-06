1/
Florence Horton Griffin
1928 - 2020
04/02/1928 - 09/04/2020
Thomaston, GA- Florence Rebecca Horton Griffin passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Irwin officiating. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. the day of the service at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Florence, the daughter of the late Archie Horton and Maggie Collins Horton was born in Macon, Georgia. Her husband, Lewis Randolph (Randy) Griffin Sr. preceded her in death. She was a retired bookkeeper.
Florence is survived by her children, Debbie Howe (Fred) of Dry Branch, Patti Cramer (Joseph) of Griffin and Lewis R. Griffin, Jr, (Stella Teo) of Peachtree City; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
The family requests no flowers but suggests donations to donor's favorite charity.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
SEP
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
2 entries
September 4, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tracy Teo
September 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.

From Randy & Stella's Singapore Family Members
Teo Tracy
Family
