Florence Horton Griffin
04/02/1928 - 09/04/2020
Thomaston, GA- Florence Rebecca Horton Griffin passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Irwin officiating. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. the day of the service at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Florence, the daughter of the late Archie Horton and Maggie Collins Horton was born in Macon, Georgia. Her husband, Lewis Randolph (Randy) Griffin Sr. preceded her in death. She was a retired bookkeeper.
Florence is survived by her children, Debbie Howe (Fred) of Dry Branch, Patti Cramer (Joseph) of Griffin and Lewis R. Griffin, Jr, (Stella Teo) of Peachtree City; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
The family requests no flowers but suggests donations to donor's favorite charity.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com
to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Florence Horton Griffin