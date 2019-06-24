Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence J. Hecker. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Florence J. Hecker

March 15, 1928 - June 22, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Florence Hecker, 91, entered into rest on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Florence was born on March 15, 1928 in East Wheatfield Township, Pennsylvania to the late Martin and Pheobe Janoscrat. She was a natural born caretaker with a servant's heart devoting her life to caring for others. She took care of her beloved husband during his terminal illness, worked several years cooking and cleaning at the rectory for the priests of Sacred Heart and devoted her time to her daughter, Cora, when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Florence was an avid bowler and remained active visiting and delivering communion to shut-ins with the Legion of Mary.

Her loving husband, Theodore Hecker, Sr.; daughters, Iris Stewart and Eileen Lasday and siblings, Carol Yaskovitch, Julia Janoscrat, Adella Brandt, Albert Janoscrat, Stanley Janoscrat, Kathryn Petras, Andrew Janoscrat, Martin Janoscrat, Jr. and Mary Bache, preceded her in death.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Cora Jackson, Jane Hautin (Francois) and Theodore Hecker, Jr (Teresa); grandchildren, Theodore Shane Hecker (Jessica), Cameron Hecker, Sarah Friedensen, Fran Fencel, Vickie Stewart, Brian Morris and John Stewart and siblings, Phyllis Reagan, Elizabeth Musselman, Martha Schaar and Agnes Janoscrat.

A Rosary will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Afterwards, Mrs. Hecker will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Father Fred Nijem and Deacon Hunt will officiate.

