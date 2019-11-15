|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Andersonville National Cemetery
Florence Mae Utterback
May 21, 1931 - November 12, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Florence Utterback, age 88, returned Home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Florence was born in Mason City, Iowa on May 21, 1931 to the late Norman F. Bowers and Della M. Konzack. After graduating high school, she proudly joined the United States Air Force and soon after met and married the late Donald A. Utterback (Lt. Col. USAF). When Florence started a family, she began a career as a devoted military wife, homemaker, and stay at home mom. She enjoyed supporting Donald's 27-year Air Force career and served in the Officer's Wives Club as well.
Donald became the pastor of Community of Christ Church in Warner Robins, formerly known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served the church for 25 years. Florence fully embraced the role of being a pastor's wife and "Grandma" to the members of the church; she had a way of putting people at ease and bringing encouragement and peace to everyone she met. The couple also successfully owned and operated the Stitch 'N' Wickery and Waterbed Showroom for over 25 years. Cross-stitching and reading were her favorite pastimes.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Marc Dale Utterback.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Beth Ann Poulk (Richard) of Metcalf, Georgia, Marcie Joy Barker (Charles) of Hilliard, Florida, and Donald Lee Utterback of Centerville; grandchildren, Stephanie Simmons (Lance), Stacy Wilson (Robert), Samuel Poulk, Jessica Tabor, Mindi Utterback, Marc Utterback, and Ryan, Kevin, and Kalea Barker; great-grandchildren, Lily, Dakota, Harbor, Jarrett, Juliana, and Leigh Paige; and siblings, Rozalia Holmes of Salem, Oregon, Dan F. Bowers of Roosevelt, Utah, and Lloyd J. Bowers of Duchesne, Utah.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Florence will be laid to rest with military honors at 2:00 p.m. in Andersonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Florence to the , 5962 Zebulon Rd., PMB#359, Macon, GA 31210 or to the , 804 Cherry St., Ste. A., Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2019
