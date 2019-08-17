Florie Windham
03/31/1927 - 08/16/2019
Reynolds, GA- Funeral services for Florie Windham, 92, of Reynolds, will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Mt. Olive Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Windham passed away at her residence after an extended illness.
Prior to her death, she was the oldest living female member of Mt. Olive FWB Church where she had been an active and faithful member. She was a member of the church's Ladies Aide and the church choir. She was a loving wife to A.G. Windham for 67 years prior to his death in 2014. Mrs. Windham was a devoted loving mother and grandmother, a wonderful homemaker, and a friend to many.
Survivors include one son, Martin Windham (Phyllis) of Reynolds; two daughters, Phyllis Carpenter (Ellis) of Perry and Carlene Capebianco (Joe) of LaGrange; four grandchildren, Mark Windham (Tasha) of Reynolds, Zack Purvis of Perry, Amy Guined of Hogansville, and Alicia Stuckey (Larry) of Reynolds; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral in the church fellowship hall.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Olive FWB Church Ladies' Aide Building Fund, c/o Mary Wilhoite, Treasurer, 1055 Tommy Purvis Jr. Rd, Reynolds, GA 31076.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 17, 2019